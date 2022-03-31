Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Bernard B. Farmer, 49, Wayne, Michigan, March 29 on Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of overweight axle. Farmer posted $780 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Amy K. Askins, 39, Beecher City, March 29 on Effingham County attachment for contempt. Askins posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James E. Milligan, 48, Cowden, March 29 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of controlled substance except A/D, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Milligan posted $5,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Noah E. McKamey, 22, Newton, March 30 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McKamey was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.