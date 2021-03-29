The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 11:02 a.m. March 27 at 1303 N. Keller, a semi driven by Mahdi G. Ali, 24, Modesto, CA, backed into a vehicle driven by Janet E. Murphy, 72, Shelbyville.
  • Zachary T. Hodgkin, 29, Mason, was cited March 26 for driving without headlights when required.
  • Robert E. Bone, 27, Effingham, was cited March 29 for violation of classification – no motorcycle classification.
  • Roland C. Webb, 36, Pana, was cited March 29 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

