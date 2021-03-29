Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, March 28 on charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property and reckless driving. Hoyer was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested William G. Lotton, 65, Mattoon, March 29 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Lotton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan J. Lewis, 26, Effingham, March 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lewis posted $257 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin R. Hudson, 32, Effingham, March 29 on a Coles County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Hudson was transported to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Nicholas, 32, Findlay, March 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance except A/D. Nicholas was given notice to appear and released.
