Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Samantha S. Allen, 38, Cowden, March 1 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Allen was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James E. Meyer, 38, Kinmundy, March 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Meyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nicole D. Dulaney, 35, Alma, March 1 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on possession of less than 5 grams of meth conviction. Dulaney was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeannie M. Fancher, 48, Effingham, March 1 on a charge of aggravated assault to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Fancher was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Leo B. Cline, 19, of Effingham, March 1 on three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle. Cline was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Thaddeus R. Geagley, 32, Teutopolis, March 2 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Geagley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan Leslie David Springer, 35, Effingham, March 2 on charge of disorderly conduct. Springer posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tabitha A. Parcell, 27, Altamont, March 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to government property less than $500. Parcell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kimberly Atkins, 49, Effingham, March 2 on charges of possession of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and Effingham County attachment for contempt. Atkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joplin Boothby, 24, Effingham, March 2 on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. Boothby was in jail at last check.
