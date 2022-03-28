Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Brianna L. Palmer, 18, Savoy, March 27 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper display of registration, failure to secure new registration, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, improper use of registration or title and unlawful display of registration. Palmer was released on $7,500 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested James W.T. Steuernagel, 30, Effingham March 27 for violation of bail bond. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Brown, 23, Effingham, March 27 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Brown posted $575 and was released.
- Krystie M. Roderick, 30, Effingham, was sentenced March 28 to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for meth delivery and unlawful possession of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 46, Shumway, March 28 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and false reporting to 911. Wiseman was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.