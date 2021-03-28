Effingham County jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Salto, 35, Altamont, March 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Shelby County attachment for contempt. Salto was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 31, Effingham, March 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing or delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Kritz was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 25, Greenville, March 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Scott J. Clark, 31, Effingham, March 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing or delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Clark was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Donovan T.J. Godert, 21, Effingham, March 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon. Godert was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel L. Stewart, 36, Effingham, March 27, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol. Stewart was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stuart E. Robertson, 31, Cowden, March 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, aggravated speeding 35 plus miles per hour over limit, reckless driving, failure to signal when required, threatening public official and resisting a peace officer. Robertson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremiah R. Donaldson, 43, Beecher City, March 27 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Donaldson was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael K. Workman, 61, Effingham, March 28 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Workman was given notice to appear and released.
