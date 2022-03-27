Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Harris was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Darrien H. Lowry, 27, St. Elmo, March 26 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lowry posted bond and was released.
