Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham city police arrested Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Harris was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Darrien H. Lowry, 27, St. Elmo, March 26 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lowry posted bond and was released.

