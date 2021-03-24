The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:30 a.m. March 17 at 201 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Donald P. Sims, 58, Duquoin, struck and damaged a brick pillar owned by Dust and Sons, Effingham.
- At 4:41 p.m. March 17 at the intersection of Willow and Pembroke, a vehicle driven by Argie Tarwoe, 30, Sugar Hill, GA, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Crystal A. Lutz, 39, Newton. Tarwoe, as well as two juvenile passengers in Lutz’s vehicle, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Lutz was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 7:49 a.m. March 18 at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a vehicle driven by Stephen W. Rutherford, 38, Louisville, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Bradley M. Ault, 49, Effingham. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 11:26 a.m. March 18 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Glenda D. Hyneman, 70, Shelbyville, struck a pedestrian, Kimberly D. Garrison, 47, St. Elmo.
- At 12:34 p.m. March 20 at 3010 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Cody R. Lee, 26, Olney, left the roadway and drove into a ditch. Lee was ticketed for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Collin R. Habing, 18, Watson, was cited March 23 for illegal possession of a vaping device by a minor.
Wesley P. Atkins, 26, Effingham, was cited March 24 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
