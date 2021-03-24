Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Liang You, 32, Quakertown, Pennsylvania, March 23 on charges of possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, manufacturing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis trafficking. You posted $5,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Stewardson, March 23 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant, failure to report to jail on Jan. 24 and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing. Tuttle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis A. Durbin, 24, Effingham, March 23 on charge of domestic battery. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 20, St. Elmo, March 23 on charges of battery, aggravated assault, possession of ammunition by a felon, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and driving while license suspended. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Adam W. Pride, 38, Flora, March 24 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and improper use of registration. Pride was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rachel L. Worman, 25, Effingham, March 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 24, Sigel, March 24 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy D. Pontious, 42, Effingham, March 25, on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pontious was in jail at last check.
