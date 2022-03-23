The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 4:50 a.m. March 17 west of the intersection of Outer Belt West and US Hwy 40, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey W. Miller, 54, Altamont, struck a deer, causing his vehicle to lose control and roll over numerous times. Miller sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, was cited March 15 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

  • Andrea E. Bruels, 44, Effingham, was cited March 16 for Driving While License Suspended.

