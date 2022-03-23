The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:50 a.m. March 17 west of the intersection of Outer Belt West and US Hwy 40, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey W. Miller, 54, Altamont, struck a deer, causing his vehicle to lose control and roll over numerous times. Miller sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- Nevin R. Prince, 19, Effingham, was cited March 15 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Andrea E. Bruels, 44, Effingham, was cited March 16 for Driving While License Suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.