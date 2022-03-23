Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Braydon A. Stoneburner, 25, Effingham, March 22 on Shelby County warrant for driving while license suspended. Stoneburner posted $325 and was released.
- Kendrick R. Thomas, 30, Effingham, began serving March 22 a four-year sentence in Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery with prior conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Barbara J. Laswell, 40, Brazile, Indiana, March 22 on an Effingham County original warrant for five counts of burglary. Laswell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan W. Weikle, 24, Effingham, March 22 on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 13 years old. Weikle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tia J. Piotrowski, 26, Ossian, Indiana, March 22 on charge of domestic battery. Piotrowski was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, March 22 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of intoxicating compound. Hess was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kiley B. Gordon, 42, Teutopolis, March 23 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of controlled substance except A/D. Gordon posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bethanie L. Hufford, 29, Assumption, March 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hufford was in jail last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis M. Tarrant, 42, Marion, March 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. Tarrant was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tristan S. Durre, 25, Effingham, March 23 on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Durre was in jail at last check.
