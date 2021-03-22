The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:07 a.m. March 19 at 1400 Heartland, a semi driven by Raymond Cox, 51, Knoxville, TN, backed into a trailer owned by Mervis Industries, pushing the trailer into the building. Cox was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- At 12:22 p.m. March 19 at the intersection of N. Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Kasara C. Piedra, 31, struck a vehicle driven by Bradley S. Miller, 56, Ashmore.
- At 8:01 a.m. March 20 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jared H. Kerr, 34, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Aaron C. Marion, 31, Tilton. Kerr was ticketed for driving under the influence of drugs, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying traffic control device.
- Crystal A. Lutz, 39, Newton, was cited March 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Amanda E. Genaust, 39, Effingham, was cited March 20 for unauthorized use of handicapped parking space.
- Clyde J. Stout, 28, St. Peter, was cited March 20 for speeding.
- Rodrigo Angel Lopez, 22, Effingham, was cited March 21 for speeding.
- Nevin R. Prince, 18, Effingham, was cited March 22 for criminal trespass to property.
