Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua T. Burger, 20, Effingham, March 21 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Justice A. Beck, 20, Altamont, March 21 on charge of failure to report change of address as a registered sex offender.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory M. Hagan, 30, Effingham, March 21 on charge of theft over $500.
- Effingham city police arrested Darnell L. Whitehead Sr., 52, Effingham, March 21 on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant for failure to comply.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dakota L. Hitchcock, 26, Morrisonville, March 22 on charge of driving while license suspended and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unauthorized certificate of original sale of title.
