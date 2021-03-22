Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chad J. Pennell, 44, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 21 on Waukesha, Wisconsin, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm, driving while license revoked, revoked registration and speeding. Pennell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin T. Olsen, 49, St. Elmo, March 21 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Olsen posted $750 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Regina L. Clark, 47, Piedmont, Missouri, March 22 on charges of domestic battery and no driver’s license. Clark was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Taylor C. Paraiso, 24, Strasburg, March 22 on charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, possession of stolen property, no valid registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of open title. Paraiso was in jail at last check.
