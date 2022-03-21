The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:20 a.m. March 18 south of the intersection of Keller and Hickory Hill, a vehicle driven by Timothy J. Bill Jr., 39, Dieterich, struck a deer.
- At 7:10 a.m. March 18 at 1104 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Shane T. Harrison, 48, Effingham, struck and damaged a fuel pump owned by Fasmart.
- At 7:35 a.m. March 18 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Michelle A. Wallace, 47, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kevin G. Flach, 57, Montrose. Wallace was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 1:40 p.m. March 18 at the intersection of Raney and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Linda J. Bell, 32, Goodwine, struck a vehicle driven by Michele L. Lashbrook, 37, Mattoon. No injuries. Bell was ticketed for Failure to Yield and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 2:12 p.m. March 18 south of the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Clarence J. Vogt Jr., 61, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Steven M. Cook, 45, Kinmundy, causing Cook’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Joellen Zerrusen, 63, Teutopolis. Vogt sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- At 5:40 a.m. March 19 in the 1000th block of W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Narinder S. Arora, 74, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged lawns and mailboxes owned by Benjamin Johnson, Eugene Kremer, Jackson Vaughn and Heartland Landscaping, all Effingham. A fire hydrant owned by the City of Effingham was also damaged during the incident. Arora’s vehicle came to a rest after striking and damaging a tree owned by Mary DiBenedetto, Effingham. Arora sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Arora was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 6:34 March 19 at the intersection of 3rd and Temple, a vehicle driven by Terri L. Austin, 54, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a semi driven by Kevin M. Moore, 50, Detroit, MI.
- Jacob L. Ross, 30, Flora, was cited March 19 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Andrew M. Wilkins, 20, Watson, was cited March 19 for No Valid Driver’s License, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Hayley J. Diveley, 19, Watson, was cited March 19 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Carlos J. Macias Garcia, 21, Louisville, was cited March 20 for Speeding.
- Navjot Singh, 21, Bronx, NY, was cited March 17 for Improper Lane Usage.
- Tyler M. Hamilton, 25, Effingham, was cited March 20 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Andrew K. Nuding, 45, St. Elmo, was cited March 21 for Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage to Property and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.