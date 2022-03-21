Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jawaun C. Latham, 23, Effingham, March 20 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and false 911 report. Latham was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Melissa D. Johnson, 47, Effingham, March 20 on charge of retail theft over $300. Johnson was given notice to appear and released.
- Rodney J. Mars, 20, St. Elmo, began serving March 21 a 120-day sentence for aggravated battery to a nurse and criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000.
