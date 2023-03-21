Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Derrick Anderson, 34, Buffalo, New York, March 19 on charges of trafficking more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Illinois State Police arrested Eric Hemphill, 34, Buffalo, New York, March 19 on charges of trafficking more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis out of container by a passenger.
- Illinois State Police arrested Richard Garza, 36, Effingham, March 19 on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Skylar L. Prather, 21, Effingham, was sentenced on March 20 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal sexual abuse of a victim over 5 years old.
- Illinois State Police arrested Christopher A. Baker, 38, Newton, March 20 on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding 15 to 20 miles per hour over the limit, Coles County warrant for weapons offense/ resisting/assault.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles D. Robinson, 22, Windsor, March 21 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal when required.
