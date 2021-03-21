Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Raymond Cox, 51, Knoxville, Tennessee, March 19 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cox was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremiah Hodges, 41, Terre Haute, Indiana, March 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary without causing damage and a DeWitt County warrant for driving while license suspended. Hodges was given a notice to appear on the local charges and posted $150 on the DeWitt County charge and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 22, Effingham, March 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to report change of address or employment. Nettles was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jared H. Kerr, 34, Effingham, March 20 on charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Kerr was given a notice to appear and released. Kerr was later arrested the same day on charges of endangering the life of a child and child neglect. Kerr posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Radolfo Ratliff, 36, San Benito, Texas, on charge of aggravated battery, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, no lights when required and illegal squealing of tires. Ratliff was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Justin L. Smith, 42, Herrick, March 21 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving while license suspended and civil possession of cannabis. Smith was in jail at last check.
