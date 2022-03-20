Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 23, Effingham, March 18 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation for failure to comply. Jamison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Caden M. Bubb, 25, St. Elmo, March 18 on charges of domestic battery, interfering with domestic report, burglary, criminal trespass to real property, unlawful restraint and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Altamont police arrested Bubb March 19 on charges of domestic battery to person under 5 years old, escaping a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property, obstruction of justice and domestic battery. Bubb was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Roger L.D. Kirkman, 29, Effingham, March 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court of charge between $500 and $10,000 in criminal damage to property. Kirkman was given notice to appear per COVID.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin D. Lynch, 37, Rodney, Michigan, March 18 on charges of driving while license revoked, speeding 60 in 55 mph zone, possession of ammunition by felon, unlawful possession of weapon by felon, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Lynch was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather N. Morgan, 41, Evart, Michigan, March 18 on charges of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance. Morgan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James W. Steuernagel, 30, Effingham, March 18 on charge of domestic battery. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John D. Shelton, 39, Effingham, March 18 on Christian County warrant for violation of court. Shelton posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy A. Kreke, 37, Effingham, March 18 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Kreke posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Haley A. Sarchet, 24, St. Peter, March 18 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of stolen vehicle and Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacture or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. Sarchet posted $1,575 on Fayette County warrant and $1,575 on Marion County warrant and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Patricia S. Curran, 45, Louisville, March 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and expired registration sticker. Curran posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jeremy L. Montague, 44, Bethany, March 20 on charges of violation of an order of protection, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and driving with no seat belt. Montague was in jail at last check.
