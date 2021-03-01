The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:36 p.m. Feb. 24 at 1352 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Donald E. French, 51, Beecher City, struck a deer.
- At 12:33 p.m. Feb. 25 at the intersection of N. 2nd and E. Market, a vehicle driven by Lisa A. Kreke, 42, Wheeler, struck a vehicle driven by Christopher J. Brown, 35, Effingham.
- Joshua T. Burger, 18, Effingham, was cited Feb. 26 for retail theft and criminal trespass to real property.
- Jordan T. Springer, 26, Effingham, was cited Feb. 27 for no valid driver’s license
- Michael B.A. Klos, 35, Effingham, was cited Feb. 28 for criminal damage to property.
