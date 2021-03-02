Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rusty R. Rhodes, 34, Effingham, Feb. 28 on charges of possession of a firearm without a FOID card, reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct. Rhodes posted $2,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James W.S. Steuernagel, 29, Altamont, March 1 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.