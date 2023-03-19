Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested William Guthery, 30, Effingham, March 17 on charges of domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel Gibson, 35, Vandalia, March 17 on Coles County warrants for retail theft and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roberta A. Ballinger, 36, Altamont, March 17 on Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler Koonce, 20, Charleston, March 17, on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keith Wiseman, 47, Shumway, March 18 on charge of disorderly conduct – misuse of 911.
- Illinois State Police arrested Christopher Budds, 29, Kinmundy, March 19 on charges of possession of cannabis and possession of controlled substance.
- Illinois State Police arrested Terry Mette, 48, Effingham, March 19 on charges of driving under the influence and transportation of alcohol by a driver.
