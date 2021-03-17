The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:15 p.m. March 14 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a semi driven by Robert D. Reed, 53, Bernie, MO, struck a vehicle driven by Michelle A. Scopp, 37, Newton.
- Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited March 13 for fleeing/attempting to elude peace officer, failure to signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
