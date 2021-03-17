Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James L. McWhorter, 29, Effingham, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft or unauthorized control of between $500 and $10,000. McWhorter was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylar J. Gibson, 23, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violating animal owner duties. Gibson posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Blaine A. Koester, 24, Effingham, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Koester posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ramos J. Carrillo, 28, Mason, March 16 on an Effingham County mittimus to jail for aggravated driving under the influence/license suspended or revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew A. Morrison, 43, Altamont, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Morrison was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan M. Lockhart, 26, Effingham, March 17 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Lockhart posted $600 and was released.
