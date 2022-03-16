The Effingham Police Department reported the following incident.
- At 4:19 p.m. March 14 at the intersection of Fayette and Linden, an unknown vehicle sideswiped an Effingham City fire truck driven by Matthew R. Carpenter, 36, Effingham.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 4:00 pm
