Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Steven A. West, 35, Salem, March 15 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. West was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cassady M. McCracken, 26, Altamont, March 15 on charge of aggravated battery to medical worker. McCracken was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Heather C.M. Wooters, 31, Willow Hill, March 15 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on suspended license. Wooters was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Destin J. Lewis, 19, Willow Hill, March 16 on charge of domestic battery. Lewis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James A. Fizer, 37, Edgewood, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated fleeing a police officer 21 mph over speed limit. Fizer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 45, Girard, March 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of forgery, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and felon failure to return from furlough. Dyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Salto, 36, Altamont, March 16 on charge of driving while license revoked and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court. Salto was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, March 16 on Clay County warrant, Fayette County warrant and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended. Stewart was transported to Clay County Jail and given given notice to appear on the other warrants.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua C. Black, 42, Effingham, March 16 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of meth and driving while license revoked. Black was in jail at last check.
