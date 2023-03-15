Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin Bowman, 32, Mason, March 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
- Effingham city police arrested Miranda Davis, 29, Effingham, March 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Champaign County Jail inmate Chatez L. Long, 50, was served on March 14 an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and retail theft and another Effingham County original warrant for burglary.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn J. Russell, 44, Effingham, March 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
