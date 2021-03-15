The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:05 a.m. March 9 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by Roehl Transport, Gary, IN.
- At 12:24 p.m. March 10 at 600 N. 1st, vehicles driven by William R. Lamaster, 35, Mattoon, and Douglas M. Bushur, 61, Effingham, backed into each other.
- At 7:58 a.m. March 11 at 515 St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Ronald S. Dare, 56, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged landscaping and an apartment building owned by Darlene Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis. During the incident, landscaping owned by Larry Lambert, Effingham, incurred damage as well. Dare and a passenger in Dare’s vehicle, Martin D. Shadwell, 64, Effingham, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. No occupants of the apartment building suffered injuries. Dare was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 3:39 p.m. March 11 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Ann L. Thomas, 65, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Patti J. Finley, 63, Edgewood.
- At 10:12 p.m. March 11 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Tracey L. Skolasinski, 33, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stacy N. Byers, 37, Effingham.
- At 12:15 p.m. March 13 at 3601 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Brandon J. Fancher, 27, Farina, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Eric Light, Effingham.
- Donovan T. J. Godert, 21, Effingham, was cited March 12 for criminal trespass to real property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.