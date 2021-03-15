Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Raegan M. Wright, 24, Effingham, March 12 on charge of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Wright was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David W. Weatherman, 48, Altamont, March 14 on charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery and an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Weatherman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stacey L. Clifton, 37, Effingham, March 14 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Clifton was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 40, Wheeler, March 15 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Koonce posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tracy D. Repp, 35, Effingham, March 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Repp was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zion E. Mace, 19, Effingham, March 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of home invasion with a firearm. Mace posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cindy L. Smith, 63, Herrick, March 15 on charges of disorderly conduct–false 911 call, disorderly conduct–breach of peace and resisting arrest. Smith was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.