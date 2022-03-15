The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:55 p.m. March 10 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Robert E. Shonk, 31, St. Elmo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sara E. Warfel, 59, Neoga.
- Jeramy C. Hoffman, 46, Effingham, was cited March 12 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Harley R. Thomas, 28, Effingham, was cited March 13 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Craig A. Finke, 50, Effingham, was cited March 13 for Driving While License Suspended.
