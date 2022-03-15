Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Blake E. Willis, 24, Altamont, March 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery. Willis posted $425 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Bill A. Bloebaum, 42, Rosedale, Indiana, March 14 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane usage. Bloebaum was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Regina E. Griffin, 39, Chicago, March 14 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating uninsured motor vehicle. Griffin was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Chris A. Kindermann, 22, Effingham, March 14 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Kindermann posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse J. Boggs, 44, Effingham, March 15 on charges of domestic battery, possession of ammunition with revoked FOID and possession of firearm with revoked FOID. Boggs was in jail at last check.
