Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Anna A. Kirkpatrick, 34, Effingham, March 12 on an Effingham County warrant for forgery and new charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of another's debit card.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy D. Maxwell, 37, Memphis, Tennessee, March 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper parking on roadway.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin L. Bowman, 32, Mason, March 12 on charge of retail theft and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Quincy L. Packer, 30, Middletown, Ohio, March 12 on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, no valid registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.