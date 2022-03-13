Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 21, Effingham, March 11 on an Effingham County petition to revoke Problem-Solving Court warrant. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 34, Effingham, March 11 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction for failure to comply. Brummer was released after time served.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bonnie A. Swafford, 41, Effingham, March 11 on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Swafford posted $675 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse J. Boggs, 44, Effingham, March 11 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, obstructing justice and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Boggs was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Austin B. Jacob, 21, Effingham, March 12 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and leaving the scene of an accident. Jacob was given notice to appear and released.
- Scottie E. Olaughlin, 51, Ramsey, began serving March 12 an eight-day sentence for driving on a revoked license.
- Altamont police arrested Damian A. Wilson, 22, Paxton, March 12 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, obstructing justice, Ford County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of theft and consumption of liquor by a minor. Wilson was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Skyla K. Baldwin, 21, Loda, March 12 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of controlled substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution. Baldwin was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Jennifer M. Haslett, 34, Altamont, March 12 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Haslett was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joseph D. Edwards Hannah, 37, Effingham, March 12 on charges of domestic battery and child endangerment. Edwards Hannah was in jail at last check.
- Travis A. Durbin, 25, Effingham, began serving March 13 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
