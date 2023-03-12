Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Johnathan A. Brown, 35, Greenup, March 10 on charges of retail theft and ammunition without valid FOID.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael D. Williams, 23, Mason, March 10 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.
- Illinois State Police arrested Carter A. Kistler, 24, Watson, March 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver and disobeying a traffic control device.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, March 11 on charges of violation of order of protection.
