Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham city police arrested Johnathan A. Brown, 35, Greenup, March 10 on charges of retail theft and ammunition without valid FOID.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Michael D. Williams, 23, Mason, March 10 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.
  • Illinois State Police arrested Carter A. Kistler, 24, Watson, March 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver and disobeying a traffic control device.
  • Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, March 11 on charges of violation of order of protection.

