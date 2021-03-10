The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:38 p.m. Feb. 15 at the intersection of Banker and Walk, a vehicle driven by Alan J. Ruholl, 61, Louisville, collided with a vehicle driven by Robert E. Bone Jr., 27, Effingham. Bone sustained injuries and was transported by Effingham Police Officers to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Ruholl was ticketed for failure to yield.
- Andrew T. Wells, 39, Mason, was cited March 4 for retail theft.
- Brandon J. Marschewski, 21, Effingham, was cited March 4 for no lights when required.
- Mindy L. Pinkerton, 31, Effingham, was cited March 8 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Nancy E. Stevens, 72, Effingham, was cited March 9 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Matthew N. Adams, 39, Lincoln, was cited March 7 for speeding 26-35 mph over the limit.
