Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Ina M. Blankenship, 44, Vandalia, March 10 on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of meth. Blankenship was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Shawn A. Willis, 27, Mulberry Grove, March 10 on charges of delivery or possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of meth. Willis was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Cody A. Jones, 39, Edgewood, March 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary. Jones posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested William A. Dockery, 49, Effingham, March 10 on a charge of domestic battery. Dockery posted $500 and was released.
- Altamont Police Department arrested Cortez J. Rodriguez, 26, Vandalia, March 10 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and driving while license suspended. Rodriguez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander D. Hewkin, 26, Effingham, March 10 on Cumberland County original warrant for domestic battery and violation of an order of protection. Hewkin was released to Cumberland County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Kenneth S. Groak, 43, Bowling Green, Kentucky, March 10 on Kentucky Probation/Parole Board Department of Corrections violation on an original charge of larceny. Groak was in jail at last check.
- Efingham city police arrested Brittany M. Hall, 30, Kinmundy, March 10 on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing less than 15 grams of meth. Hall was released to Marion County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Wesley P. Atkins, 26, Effingham, March 11 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Atkins posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey J. Graham, 34, Effingham, March 11 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Graham posted $200 and was released.
