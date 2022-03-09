Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Dustin R. Tish, 32, Vandalia, began serving March 8 a 24-hour sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley A. Lee, 26, Effingham, March 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Lee posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 48, Effingham, March 8 on Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Bohn was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Curtis G. Schroeger, 38, New York, March 8 on charges of theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and improper lane usage. Schroeger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 32, Effingham, March 9 on charges of resisting, criminal trespass to railroad property and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Lindemann was in jail at last check.
