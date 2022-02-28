The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:08 p.m. Feb. 24 at the intersection of Raney and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Clarence F. Funneman, 57, Effingham, lost control on the ice-covered roadway and struck the overpass concrete barrier.
- At 7:14 a.m. Feb. 27 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Stevie J. Zeitler, 24, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Drew M. Hansen, 29, Effingham.
- At 5:07 p.m. Feb. 27 at the intersection of Eiche and Banker, a vehicle driven by Debb J. Bartimus, 64, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Nancy L. Goldtrap, 69, Effingham.
- At 12:31 p.m. Feb. 28 at 1809 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged an Ameren CIPS utility pole.
- At 9:04 a.m. Feb. 24 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Leo B. Cline, 19, Effingham, stuck a vehicle driven by Allen D. Birch, 65, Watson. Cline was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Yield and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 1:48 p.m. Feb. 25 at the intersection of Wabash and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Daryle E. Smith, 64, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Matthew E. Reed, 39, Teutopolis.
- Dangelo T. Watson, 30, Effingham, was cited Feb. 28 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.