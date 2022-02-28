Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne N. Palmer, 22, Herrick, Feb. 27 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Palmer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jerry L. Brown, 44, Effingham, Feb. 28 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a peace officer and failure to activate signal prior to 100 feet. Brown was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John P. Drum, 45, Toledo, Feb. 28 on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Drum was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clara A. Bailey, 44, Mattoon, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Bailey posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark A. Dziabula, 37, Mattoon, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for theft. Dziabula posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested William A. Dockery, 50, Effingham, Feb. 28 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Dockery was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katie J. Sebring, 38, Flora, Feb. 24 on Effingham County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise valued at less than $300 and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Sebring posted $575 on each warrant and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested William Olmedo, 21, Baytown, Texas, Feb. 28 on charges of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000 and false compartment in vehicle for firearm or controlled substance. Olmedo was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Karyme A. Rios, 21, McAllen, Texas, Feb. 28 on charges of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000 and false compartment in vehicle for firearm or controlled substance. Rios was in jail at last check.
