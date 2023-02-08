Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Antonio Harris, 33, Mattoon, Feb. 7 on charge of aggravated domestic battery.
- Illinois State Police arrested Timothy R. Ragland, 40, Rockford, Feb. 7 on charges of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 25-35 miles per hour over limit and Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 27, Vandalia, Feb. 8 on charge of possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alonzo J. Hoyer, 40, Pana, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County warrants for domestic battery and failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land.
- Altamont police arrested John D. Burcham, 40, Neoga, Feb. 8 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of firearm and resisting a peace officer.
- Altamont police arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 20, Altamont, Feb. 8 on Effingham County warrant for failure to abide by Problem-Solving Court and cruel treatment of animal.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Garner M. Myers, 22, Effingham, Feb. 8 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
