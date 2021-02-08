The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:34 p.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of Fayette and Fayette Frontage Road, a vehicle driven by Theresa B. Wollin, 69, St. Peter, struck a vehicle driven by Teresa L. McCloy, 59, Mason. Wollin’s vehicle then left the roadway before striking a light pole. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Wollin was ticketed for improper lane usage.
- At 10:56 a.m. Jan. 28 east of the intersection of Flame and Maple, a vehicle driven by Brad C. Rohlfing, 63, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Dustin L. Brown, 38, Olney.
- At 5:17 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of 4th and Greenview, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Emily D. Dare, 24, Rosiclare.
- At 11:03 a.m. Feb. 6 at 908 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Steve Blythe, Stewardson.
- Shane J. Bohn, 47, Dieterich, was cited Feb. 4 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Jasilyn M. Lingafelter, 18, Altamont, was cited Feb. 5 for failure to yield.
- Katie S. Koester, 32, Effingham, was cited Feb. 5 for speeding in a school zone more than 26 miles per hour over the limit.
- Joshua M. Jezewski, 20, Altamont, was cited Feb. 7 for driving while license suspended.
