Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David W. Weatherman, 48, Effingham, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery and a new charge of possession of a controlled substance. Weatherman posted $2,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brian E. Tiery, 42, Effingham, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than five grams of meth. Tiery was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Anthony M. Munoz, 33, Effingham, Feb. 8 on an Effingham County original warrant for threatening a public official. Munoz posted $4,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Swade T. Unkraut, 26, Effingham, Feb. 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast for conditions. Unkraut was given a notice to appear and released.
