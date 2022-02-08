Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory N. Zellers, 34, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Zellers was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Haarmann, 35, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charge of criminal damage to property more than $500. Haarmann was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Illinois State Police arrested Antonio A. Addison, 21, Indianapolis, Feb. 7 on charges of aiding or abetting the possession or sale of stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper display of license plate and no seat belt. Addison was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Devontay N. Addison, 18, Indianapolis, Feb. 7 on charges of aiding or abetting the possession or sale of stolen vehicle and no seat belt. Addison was in jail at last check.
