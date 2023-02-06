Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin E. Fore, 46, Sardis, Tennessee, Feb. 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespassing.
- Effingham city police arrested Kierstin L. Young, 29, Evansville, Indiana, Feb. 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, criminal trespassing and bringing or possessing contraband in a penal institution.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas D. Stewart, 37, Altamont, Feb. 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon M. Riech, 33, St. Peter, Feb. 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronald M. Bruce, 19, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charges of driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek A. Britz, 39, Altamont, Feb. 6 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct-transmitting false police report, forgery-counterfeit currency, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of another’s credit or debit cards.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Curtis R. Sidwell, 53, Fredericktown, Missouri, Feb. 7 on charge of driving while license revoked.
