Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Victoria A. Rhodes, 27, Farina, Feb. 6 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rhodes was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick R. Thomas, 29, Effingham, Feb. 6 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Marquis M. Brittman, 25, Chicago, Feb. 6 on Cook Co. warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Brittman posted $5,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zion E. Mace, 19, Effingham, Feb. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on home invasion/firearm charge. Mace posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan S. Runge, 20, Mason, Feb. 6 on charges of domestic battery with child present and interfering with a domestic violence report. Runge was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathon R. Lawhead, 40, Teutopolis, Feb. 6 on charges of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to real property and driving while license revoked. Lawhead was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ricky A. Matlock, 65, Edgewood, Feb. 7 on charges of possession of meth, delivery of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matlock was in jail at last check.
