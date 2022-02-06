Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David L. Barber, 32, Newton, Feb. 4 on charge of domestic battery. Barber posted $1,000 and was released.
- Joshua A. Stout, 43, Effingham, reported to jail Feb. 4 on 24-hour Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keech C. Griffin, 47, Altamont, Feb. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Griffin posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Burry, 38, Effingham, Feb. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks/obtaining control of property. Burry posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Crystal N. Smith, 34, Effingham, Feb. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of false alarm/complaint to 911. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 31, Edgewood, Feb. 5 on charge of criminal trespass to residence and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Leo B. Cline, 19, Effingham, Feb. 6 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Cline was transported to Clay County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.