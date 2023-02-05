Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 49, Effingham, Feb. 3 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Layton C. Barnes, 24, Shumway, Feb. 3 on charges of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, delivery of between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
- Effingham city police arrested Brianna Q. Hubbard, 29, Champaign, Feb. 4 on charge of battery.
