Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.