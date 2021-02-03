The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 4:02 p.m. Feb. 1 north of the intersection of Banker and Eversman, a vehicle driven by Hannah P. Baugher, 18, Toledo, pulled into the paths of and was struck by two vehicles driven by Doyle L. Mehl, 48, Effingham, and Erin M. Zacha, 26, Effingham. Baugher and a passenger in Mehl’s vehicle, Melody K. Mehl, 48, Effingham, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Baugher was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 9:28 a.m. Feb. 2 east of the intersection of Jefferson and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Todd A. Funneman, 58, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Philip E. Gibson, 79, Effingham.
- At 12:57 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1301 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Gregory A. Middleton, 39, Chilhowie, VA, struck a vehicle driven by Michael K. Pippin, 35, Gardner, KS. During the collision, Middleton’s semi struck and damaged a shrub owned by Holiday Inn.
- At 2:08 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1401 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jerry D. Thompson, 69, Herrick, struck a vehicle driven by Gabrielle J. Beyers, 24, Taylorville.
- Heather R. Leitch, 36, Toledo, was cited Feb. 3 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
