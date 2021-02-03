Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Courtney R. Sellers, 26, Neoga, Feb. 2 on charge of obstructing justice. Sellers was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher L. Hamburg, 23, Centralia, Feb. 2 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Hamburg was released to Coles County authorities.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 33, Effingham, Feb. 2 on charge of contempt of court. Crawford posted $600 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn T. Crutchfield, 21, Effingham, Feb. 3 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of a handgun. Crutchfield posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael M. Coleman, 37, Mason, Feb. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and no valid insurance. Coleman was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Brenda L. Davis, 40, Altamont, Feb. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.