Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mason L. Parker, 34, Newton, Feb. 26 on charges of possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jared E. Winn, 39, Newton, Feb. 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringe, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance.
